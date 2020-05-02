2-alarm fire in Northeast DC displaces 2 kids, 14 adults

Over 100 firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1600 block of K Street Northeast near Bladensburg Road on Friday afternoon.

A two-alarm fire in Northeast D.C. displaced 14 adults and two children Friday afternoon.

Over 100 firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1600 block of K Street Northeast near Bladensburg Road after 2 p.m. The flames engulfed a rear porch of a row house and spread to two homes next door.

The adults and children, who escaped with no injuries, are being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Here is a map of where the fire happened:

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.