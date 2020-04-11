Police investigating fatal Northwest DC church fire

A fire at a DC church killed one person early Saturday morning, fire officials say.

A fire at a Northwest D.C. church killed one person early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at the Shiloh Baptist Church, on the 1500 block of 9th Street NW, just before 2 a.m. Saturday according to D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo.

Authorities said the fire originally started on the outside entrance to the church’s social hall.

Maggiolo said the victim, described as an adult man, died in the brief period that the fire spread into the church’s social hall before fire crews managed to extinguish it. Their name had not been made public as of Saturday morning.

No one else was injured in the fire.

Fire investigators and D.C. police are working to determine the nature of the fire and the cause of the victim’s death.

Below is a map of the area: