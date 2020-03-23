Small businesses pitch in on local coronavirus response

As small businesses struggle in these uncertain times, some are taking their skills and helping our area meet immediate needs.
Normally, Dawn Crothers runs the event rentals company: Something Vintage.
However, Crothers said every Spring event on the schedule is canceled, so she came up with an idea for another way they could use their logistics expertise.
“It’s a lot of uncertainty. We just don’t know, the masks are at least a way to makes us feel positive, productive and putting good juju out into the universe and hopefully, it makes a difference,” Crothers said.
Crothers decided her company could start making masks for healthcare workers and organizing a group of people who could sew them. She then began calling hospitals in need and asked for donations on Instagram.
“A lot of people do have material, but they don’t have the elastic needed. So we’re providing the material and the elastic … We have 3 or 4 drop-off locations right now. We have volunteers to take them to the hospitals,” Crothers said.
View this post on Instagram
Masking making maaaachines 💪, that’s what we are! THANK YOU a million to everyone who has already donated money, fabric, or their sewing skills to help make masks for our medical professionals! 👩⚕️👨⚕️ We are cranking out masks and have a list of hospitals that need them in the DMV📍. Want to help us? Here’s how:⠀ ⠀ 1. Sew from your home 🏠🧵. If you need materials, we have them for porch pick up in Cheverly, MD and in Alexandria, VA. DM us for a link to the tutorial and where to drop them off when you are done 🚙. ⠀ ⠀ 2. Donate money or fabric. 100% of the donations will go towards making the masks. Anything left over will be donated to the Centers for Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund. To donate, please send $ via Venmo: dawn-crothers and PayPal: dawn@somethingvintagerentals.com⠀ ⠀ 3. Volunteer to deliver the completed masks to a hospital 🏥. We will give you the address where to pick them up and where to drop them off. ⠀ ⠀ And friends, if you have a sewing machine and don’t know how to use it or have forgotten, Singer has a great video on how to sew masks on Youtube. Zach and I taught ourselves last night and we cranked these rainbow beauties out! 🌈 You can do it too, I swear! ⠀ ⠀ Let’s do this! -Dawn
Carine’s Bridal in D.C. is also making masks.
In addition, Compass Coffee and Republic Restoratives Distillery are producing 1,000 gallons each of hand sanitizer for D.C. government workers and first responders, said Mayor Muriel Bowser.
Yes, ma’am. We are moving as fast as we can. Leadership 👇 @MayorBowser pic.twitter.com/VtH4tIhqdt
— Republic Restoratives Distillery (@republicrestore) March 23, 2020
“I also want to thank other businesses who raised their hand to help,” Bowser said during a press conference Monday, March 23.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.