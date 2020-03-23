Small businesses pitch in on local coronavirus response

As small businesses struggle in these uncertain times, some are taking their skills and helping our area meet immediate needs.

Normally, Dawn Crothers runs the event rentals company: Something Vintage.

However, Crothers said every Spring event on the schedule is canceled, so she came up with an idea for another way they could use their logistics expertise.

“It’s a lot of uncertainty. We just don’t know, the masks are at least a way to makes us feel positive, productive and putting good juju out into the universe and hopefully, it makes a difference,” Crothers said.

Crothers decided her company could start making masks for healthcare workers and organizing a group of people who could sew them. She then began calling hospitals in need and asked for donations on Instagram.

“A lot of people do have material, but they don’t have the elastic needed. So we’re providing the material and the elastic … We have 3 or 4 drop-off locations right now. We have volunteers to take them to the hospitals,” Crothers said.

Carine’s Bridal in D.C. is also making masks.

In addition, Compass Coffee and Republic Restoratives Distillery are producing 1,000 gallons each of hand sanitizer for D.C. government workers and first responders, said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

— Republic Restoratives Distillery (@republicrestore) March 23, 2020



“I also want to thank other businesses who raised their hand to help,” Bowser said during a press conference Monday, March 23.

