Convenience store clerk saves homeless man who was on fire in DC

A convenience store clerk may have saved a homeless man's life early Wednesday morning.

The man was on fire near a 7-Eleven along the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant Street in Northwest D.C. At about 3 a.m., the clerk grabbed a fire extinguisher, ran out the back door and put out the flames.

The victim told police he was asleep and woke up to find his lower body on fire. Police said the man was taken to the hospital with multiple burns but he’s expected to recover.

A D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman said in an update Thursday afternoon that there is no evidence that the man was set on fire.

Community activists told WTOP’s news gathering partner NBC Washington the victim often slept in a doorway, and they’re worried he was set on fire. Video from the report showed evidence of fire in the doorway.

