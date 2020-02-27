You see the Mormon temple from the Beltway. This fall, you can visit inside

The Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kensington, Maryland, will hold a public open house this fall. See photos.

For the first time in more than four decades, members of the public will be allowed inside the Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a D.C.-area landmark.

The site, which many outside the faith refer to as the Mormon temple, will be holding a public open house from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31, it was announced Thursday.

Normally, the temple in Kensington, Maryland, is only open to “people who are worthy members of the church, who are following the teachings and doctrine of the church,” said Kent Colton, an open house coordinator and former president of the temple.

This will be the first time the public can tour inside the temple since it was dedicated in 1974.

The temple has been closed since March 2018 for renovations. A re-dedication is set for December.

Visits during the open house will be free, and visitors will be able to schedule online.

Colton hopes many take advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime chance to get a closer look at a landmark familiar to many Capital Beltway drivers.

“We all know about it. We especially know about it when we hear the traffic reports: ‘There’s a backup by the temple,'” Colton said.

