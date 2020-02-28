Relisha Rudd disappeared in DC 6 years ago. New age-progression shows what she might look like

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released a new age progression prediction photograph of Relisha Rudd to show what the little girl who vanished in D.C. almost six years ago would look like today.

Today, we’ve released a new age-progression for Relisha Rudd. NCMEC forensic artists depict what she may look like today at age 14. She vanished in Washington, D.C. on March 19, 2014. Any info, please contact @DCPoliceDept or call 1-800-THE-LOST. We’ll never give up #HOPE💛 pic.twitter.com/g1o0OxfDX9 — NCMEC (@MissingKids) February 27, 2020



Rudd disappeared on March 1, 2014, on Massachusetts Avenue in Southeast D.C. She was 8 years old. She was reported missing on March 19 of the same year and would now be 14.

Rudd’s disappearance prompted numerous searches around the city, as well as FBI rewards for information.

The investigation into her disappearance also prompted the closure of the troubled shelter at D.C. General where she lived.

Police believe she was kidnapped by a janitor who worked at the D.C. General homeless shelter, where she lived with her family. She was last seen on surveillance video with the janitor, Khalil Tatum, who killed his wife and then himself not long after. His body was found in Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens April 1, 2014.

If you know anything about Rudd’s disappearance or where she may be now, call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411. You also can call 1-800-THE-LOST.

