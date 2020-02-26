More than 25,000 voters alerted to the wrong DC primary date in the mail

D.C. now knows just how many voters got incorrect information about the upcoming primary election date.

D.C. now knows just how many voters got incorrect information about the upcoming primary election date.

In total, 25,785 residents received a card in the mail with incorrect language, said Ladawne White with Vote DC.

The cards said that primary elections are held on the third Tuesday in June on even-numbered years; however, D.C.’s primary is June 2, not June 16.

Once the error was realized earlier this month, White said the office stopped printing and put a rush order on new cards, which will also have voter registration information attached.

“We’re going to clearly spell out the date for all three elections this year,” she told WTOP.

White could not specify when the new cards will be sent out listing the primary, special and general election dates.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.