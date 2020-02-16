Home » Washington, DC News » Man injured in Southeast…

Man injured in Southeast DC shooting

Zeke Hartner

February 16, 2020, 6:53 PM

One man has been injured in a shooting near the Congress Heights neighborhood in Southeast D.C. on Sunday.

D.C. police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on the 3500 block of Wheeler Rd. SE.

The victim was “conscious and breathing” when he was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Police are searching for a suspect who was seen wearing a green jacket with fur on the collar.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

