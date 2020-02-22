Injured man rescued after becoming trapped over 200 feet up on crane in DC

A man was taken to the hospital after D.C. Fire and EMS performed a high-angle rescue at 230 feet in the air Saturday morning.

A man was taken to the hospital after D.C. Fire and EMS performed a high-angle rescue at 230 feet in the air Saturday morning.

D.C. Fire said the man suffered a serious injury to his leg while working to assemble a crane at the 400 block of Florida Avenue NE around 10 a.m.

Special Ops crews with D.C. Fire and EMS climbed the equivalent of roughly 23 stories to treat and stabilize the man, then lowered him to safety using another crane at the site, according to the department.

D.C. Fire says his injuries are non-life threatening and he was transported to an area trauma center.

Additional video of lowering process at hi-angle rescue. This delicate operation required specialized expertise by #DCsBravest Special Ops crews. Firefighters had to climb the 230 foot crane, treat & stabilize the victim, & then develop a plan to safely lower him to to safety. pic.twitter.com/g0amE4jcnN — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 22, 2020

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.