Injured man rescued after becoming trapped over 200 feet up on crane in DC

Thomas Robertson

February 22, 2020, 1:17 PM

DC Fire and EMS crew members climbed over 200 feet to treat a man who severely hurt his leg before a crane operator lowered him down Saturday morning. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)

A man was taken to the hospital after D.C. Fire and EMS performed a high-angle rescue at 230 feet in the air Saturday morning.

D.C. Fire said the man suffered a serious injury to his leg while working to assemble a crane at the 400 block of Florida Avenue NE around 10 a.m.

Special Ops crews with D.C. Fire and EMS climbed the equivalent of roughly 23 stories to treat and stabilize the man, then lowered him to safety using another crane at the site, according to the department.

D.C. Fire says his injuries are non-life threatening and he was transported to an area trauma center.

