2 wounded in shooting near DC’s U Street corridor

Two men were shot and wounded early Monday night near D.C.’s busy U Street corridor.

D.C. police said the shooting occurred on the 1400 block of V Street NW, not far from the Franklin Reeves Municipal Center. It occurred around 6:30 p.m., startling neighbors and those headed to shops and restaurants nearby.

“I was going to Trader Joe’s to do some grocery shopping … and I was near CVS when I heard four rounds of shots, four or five,” said Voice of America journalist Hossein Ghazanfari, who recently moved to neighborhood from the Van Ness area.

“I walked a little bit further down and near Busboys (and Poets) … I saw someone lying down … two or three people standing over him, trying to help him,” Ghazanfari said. “A few minutes later I heard the sirens.”

A D.C. police spokeswoman said the two men who were shot were conscious and breathing before they were taken the hospital.

Police said they have no description of a suspect or any vehicle used in the shooting. Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

