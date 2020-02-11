11-month-old baby’s death under investigation as homicide in DC

D.C. police are investigating after an 11-month-old baby died last week at a hospital with serious injuries, including trauma to the head.

D.C. police are investigating after an 11-month-old baby died last week at a hospital with serious injuries, including trauma to the head.

The baby has been identified as Makenzie Anderson, of Northeast D.C.

Before 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 6, the baby was taken to Children’s National Hospital with multiple life-threatening injuries, police said. The baby then died. Officers responded to the hospital.

An autopsy then found that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police believe the baby girl was severely beaten Feb. 6 at the Quality Inn and Suites, in the 1600 block of New York Avenue Northeast

Anyone with information about this case can call police at 202-727-9099.

Below is a map of the area where police said the beating may have taken place.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.