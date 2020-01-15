A building near D.C.’s H Street corridor collapsed Wednesday afternoon, injuring a passerby.
Renovations had been underway on the two-story building, located at the corner of Florida Avenue and Staples Street Northeast.
D.C. Fire and EMS was at the scene in seconds — literally — after the partial collapse, which was captured on neighbor and travel photographer Andy Feliciotti‘s security camera and later posted on Twitter. (You can see that video above.)
The near-immediate response, the department tweeted, was due to a truck returning to the nearby Trinidad fire station. First responders were able to treat the passerby immediately.
That person received injuries that were not life-threatening from falling debris. All workers were accounted for, and a K-9 team has yet to find anyone trapped in the rubble.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.