Suspect arrested in domestic stabbing in Northeast DC

Vivian Medithi

January 1, 2020, 11:21 PM

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a stabbing that happened last week in Northeast D.C.

On Dec. 22 around 5:30 a.m., two people were arguing inside a house on the 4800 block of East Capitol Street.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Patrick Roberts Jr., of Northeast, physically assaulted the victim, brandished a knife and stabbed the victim before fleeing in a vehicle, police said in a news release.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening injuries. Police believe the incident was domestic in nature.

