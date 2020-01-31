Police release image of vehicle in hit-and-run death of DC woman

Law enforcement are searching for a driver involved in the death of a pedestrian on D.C.'s Suitland Parkway last Tuesday, and have released images of their vehicle.

Law enforcement officers are searching for a driver responsible for the death of a pedestrian on D.C.’s Suitland Parkway last Tuesday, and have released an image of their vehicle.

District resident Cheryln Ninette Bell, 49, was crossing the inbound Suitland Parkway before the Irving Street exit ramp in Southeast D.C. around 8 p.m. Tuesday, D.C. police said, when a driver struck her. First responders declared her dead on the scene.

Police believe Bell was attempting to cross from the south side of the Suitland Parkway toward Irving Street.

Investigators described the vehicle of interest as a black Nissan with possible damage to the front bumper and windshield. On Thursday, D.C. police released images of the striking vehicle and its make in an appeal for public assistance:

Anyone with information on the incident can contact D.C. police by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.