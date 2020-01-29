Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Suitland Parkway in Southeast

A 49-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car Tuesday on Suitland Parkway near Irving Street in Southeast, according to D.C. police.

Cheryln Ninette Bell, of Southeast D.C., was declared dead when first responders arrived on the scene.

Officers were called to the scene around 8:07 p.m., where they observed Bell laying in the street.

According to police reports, a preliminary investigation determined that Bell was crossing from the south side of Suitland Parkway when an unknown vehicle struck her.

The case remains under investigation. D.C. police ask that if you have any information, call 202-727-9099 or text their tip line at 50411.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

