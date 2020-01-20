DC parade honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

A cold but bright and sunny day welcomed parade-goers and participants who gathered in Southeast D.C. to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. See video.

A cold but bright and sunny day welcomed parade-goers and participants who gathered Monday in Southeast D.C. to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Freezing temperatures did not deter the crowds — some adorned in sparkling sequins and rhinestones that glittered in the sun.

One of the warming stations where people could come in from the cold and get some refreshments was in the We Act Radio station, where speeches by Dr. King echoed.

“We as a people, we can maintain our honor by becoming united no matter what color we are,” said E.T. Shaw, We Act Radio general manager.

Shaw said that many of the issues King spoke about during his lifetime are still happening now, such as the great division of economics and equality.

Also in attendance was D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson. “There’s so much more work we have to do in this country, particularly with regard to tolerance and inclusiveness,” he said.

