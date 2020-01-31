‘More than an athlete’: Candlelight vigil planned for Kobe Bryant in DC

On Friday evening, the D.C. community will gather to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant with a vigil at the African American Civil War Memorial.

Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed Sunday when their helicopter plunged into a California hillside — and Friday, the D.C. community will gather to remember the late NBA legend.

The National Black United Front and ANC 8C Commissioner Salim Adofo will hold a candlelight vigil at the African American Civil War Memorial at 1925 Vermont Ave. NW between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

“Kobe Bryant has touched so many people in so many ways and it is only right that we take a moment to honor him and his family,” the vigil’s Facebook invite “More Than An Athlete” reads. “We ask that you join the DMV community in honoring our fallen brother and his family.”

Attendees are asked to bring a white candle.

The helicopter Bryant was on went down in Calabasas, California, on Sunday evening amid poor visibility, killing all nine of its passengers including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, herself a rising basketball player.

Among those killed were John Altobelli, head coach of Southern California’s Orange Coast College baseball team, his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa, who played on the same team as Bryant’s daughter.

Bryant — an all-time basketball great who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers — is survived by his three other children and his wife Vanessa.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

