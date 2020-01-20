Home » Washington, DC News » Girl, 16, and her…

Girl, 16, and her 6-month-old son found after going missing in DC

Rick Massimo

January 20, 2020, 10:09 AM

The D.C. police said on Monday that a 16-year-old girl and her 6-month-old son have been found after they had been missing since last Friday.

The police said Sunday that Shanyah Ford, 16, and her son Symir Ford were last seen on Girard Street Northwest, in the Columbia Heights area, on Friday at about 1 p.m.

The police said via Twitter a little before 10 a.m. Monday that they had been found.

