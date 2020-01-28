DC police warn against phone scammers impersonating police

D.C. police are warning residents against a financial telephone scam, where callers pose as members of the police department.

Police were notified about several calls where scammers impersonate officers in an attempt to extort individuals. The scammers claim that federal subpoenas and warrants have been issued against them, and then say that the threat of legal action could be resolved in exchange for money.

Police said these calls are not coming from them, and D.C. police would never solicit anyone for monetary funds.

If you receive an unsolicited call that meets the above description, D.C. police want you to follow these steps:

Don’t take immediate action or engage in any conversation, as scammers may record your response.

Do not provide any credit card, bank or other personal account information.

Don’t send money if a caller tells you to wire money or pay with a prepaid debit card.

Do not travel to any location the caller asks you to.

Instead, call your local police department to immediately report the call. If you have been a victim of this scam in the District, please contact the Financial and Cyber Crimes Unit at 202-727-4159.

