Climate activists hang banners on I-395 overpasses during morning commute

Drivers in the D.C. area might see some large banners touting climate change during the morning commute. The climate activism group Shut Down DC plans to hang banners around "well-traveled" locations around the area.

Climate activists placed banners on overpasses throughout the D.C. area early Monday morning.

Shut Down DC, a network of local activists advocating for urgent action to mitigate climate change and fossil fuel use, said on their website they would “hang banners over the sides of overpasses at a number of well-traveled locations so they will be visible to commuters during morning rush hour.”

“Our idea is to do it all over major roadways and NoVA and Maryland as well as all around D.C. We have a lot of banners. Last time I saw, it was over a hundred yards of rolled fabric so it’s going to be quite a bit,” activist Travis Fried told WTOP news partner NBC Washington.

“We need people to recognize that this is happening and that this is the truth. It’s not something you can hide,” activist Jesse Bogdan said.

Shut Down DC shared images on their Twitter feed of two banners they had placed over the I-395/Southwest Freeway eastbound around 7 a.m. Monday. They read “climate emergency, no time left for business as usual,” along with a link to their website.

“If you thought shutting down D.C. was a big deal, then wait for the spring,” the group later said on Twitter. “Prepare for the biggest act of climate civil disobedience in American history.”

Activists with the organization blocked major D.C. intersections during morning rush in September and December of last year.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.