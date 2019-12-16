Police investigate sexual misconduct allegations at DC middle school

A letter from the Alice Deal Middle School principal said the staff member accused of misconduct is temporarily on leave. Police are investigating.

A school worker is on leave as police investigate accusations of child sexual abuse at a middle school in Northwest D.C.

An investigation began Dec. 12, according to a D.C. police report, when an anonymous person reported a student at Alice Deal Middle School was the victim of sexual misconduct.

Principal Diedre Neal sent a letter home with students that said the accused person is on leave temporarily. However, she did not release the gender or age of either the student or staff member.

Neal encouraged parents to talk with their children about sexual abuse, adding, “I want to assure you that the safety of our students is our number one priority.”

The Office of the State Superintendent is aware of the investigation and working with police.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.