Police investigate double shooting in Northeast DC

Vivian Medithi

December 27, 2019, 1:14 AM

Two men were shot in Northeast, D.C., around 10 p.m. Thursday night, according to D.C. police.

The shooting took place late Dec. 26 at the 1800 block of Corcoran Street NE in the Ivy City neighborhood.

Both victims were taken to the hospital; D.C. police told WTOP one man was shot in the arm and the other was in surgery around 1 a.m. Friday. The two men are expected to survive.

Police are looking for three black men in a black Honda Civic in connection with the shooting.

Below, you can see a map of the area where the shooting took place:

