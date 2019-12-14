CityCenterDC gets iced out — free holiday ice maze ends Sunday night

This year’s annual installation at CityCenterDC has attracted a steady line of folks waiting to take a look-see inside the Ice Maze at The Park at CityCenter.

This year’s annual installation at CityCenterDC has attracted a steady line of folks waiting to take a look-see inside the Ice Maze at The Park at CityCenter.

Ice Maze is part of the center’s holiday celebration and on Saturday afternoon, the second day of the three-day display, a line streamed from the maze entrance down 10th Street Northwest all the way past Palmer Alley.

A short time ago…right before the sun set…this was the line to get into the Ice Maze @CityCenterDC @WTOP WTOP pic.twitter.com/DeBLSi4ubu — Liz Anderson (@PlanetNoun) December 14, 2019

“Every holiday season, we do some type of activation that’s free and open to the public,” said Timothy Lowery, director of City Center D.C.

“Two years ago, we built D.C.’s first ice igloo. Last year, we built an ice pavilion that had replicas of all the major monuments here in D.C.” said Lowery. “This year, the team started brainstorming and we said let’s build the United States’ largest ice — clear ice — maze.”

The maze is fashioned from about 300 ice blocks, with about 110,000 pounds of clear ice, Lowery said.

Sunday, Dec. 15 is the last day to enjoy the maze, which is open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. — with the exception of a two hour closure from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. to chill the structure and make any needed repairs.

While it is free to get in, CityCenterDC is also accepting donations to benefit Children’s National Hospital.

Maze is open tonight until 9p. It’s free, but they are taking donations to benefit @childrenshealth. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/CZTqZqM6hC — Liz Anderson (@PlanetNoun) December 14, 2019

Once inside, folks from near and far meandered around the structure’s 7-foot walls.

“It was very nice. I came from Florida,” said Matthew Rubio who came to town to visit his girlfriend, Gabby. “We don’t have this in Florida, it’s 82 degrees there.”

“It was smaller than I was expecting, but it was cooler than I thought it would be,” Gabby said, noting that she meant the cool factor and not the temperature. “It was nicer than I was expecting.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.