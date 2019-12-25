At DC Jewish center, Christmas is a day of service

The December 25th Day of Service at D.C.'s Edlavitch Jewish Community Center comprised over 40 projects and was open to family participation. See photos.

Volunteers put together snack bags for homeless shelters during the December 25th Day of Service at D.C.’s Edlavitch Jewish Community Center. (WTOP/Brandon Millman) Volunteers write cards for first responders who had to work on Christmas, as part of the December 25th Day of Service at D.C.’s Edlavitch Jewish Community Center. (WTOP/Brandon Millman) One volunteer, Daniel Turner, gave blood in addition to his work. “I don’t believe that anybody does charity for non-selfish reasons,” he said. “So, ultimately, I’m being selfish.” (WTOP/Brandon Millman) “There’s a lot of hate in the world,” said Amanda Gittleson. ” … Having days like this is a great reminder that people want to give back. People are good.” (WTOP/Brandon Millman) ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

While area residents observed Christmas with their families, many in D.C.’s Jewish community gathered for a day of voluntarism and service.

The December 25th Day of Service was held Wednesday at the Edlavitch Jewish Community Center in D.C.

Meals were made and served; carols were sung; holiday gifts were delivered to shut-in seniors; and parties were thrown for the needy. Another activity involved painting and beautifying a Northwest D.C. elementary school.

“There’s a lot of hate in the world,” said Amanda Gittleson, who was putting together snack bags that would be distributed in homeless shelters. ” … Having days like this is a great reminder that people want to give back. People are good.”

The day comprised over 40 projects and was open to family participation.

“It’s kid-friendly, so the kids can participate and understand what we’re doing,” said Saskia Loewy, who was making holiday cards for police officers and firefighters who had to work on Dec. 25.

And while Loewy and Gittleson were putting in work, Daniel Turner was literally giving blood to the cause as part of a winter blood drive.

“There’s a concept in Judaism called tikkun olam, which is loosely translated as ‘repairing the world’ or ‘fixing the world,'” said Turner, who has been active contributing to the center’s work through the years.

“Charity is funny, right?” he said. “I don’t believe that anybody does charity for non-selfish reasons. So, ultimately, I’m being selfish. I’m making myself feel good by helping the world.”

WTOP’s Brandon Millman contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.