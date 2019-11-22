Home » Washington, DC News » Teen shot near Southeast…

Teen shot near Southeast DC middle schools

Jack Pointer

November 22, 2019, 5:46 PM

Police are looking for three suspects after a teen was shot Friday afternoon in Southeast D.C.

It occurred in the 4700 block of Benning Road Southeast — not far from Fletcher-Johnson and KIPP DC middle schools — around 3:15 p.m.

“Upon [responding officers’] arrival, they located a teenager suffering from gunshot wound,” said
D.C. police Cmdr. Durriyyah Habeebullah. “He was taken to an area hospital, where he’s being treated.”

Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099, or text an anonymous tip to 50411.

Below is a map with the approximate location of the shooting.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty and Madeleine Simon contributed to this report. 

