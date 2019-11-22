Teen shot near Southeast DC middle schools

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Benning Road Southeast — not far from Fletcher-Johnson and KIPP DC middle schools — on Friday, police said.

Police are looking for three suspects after a teen was shot Friday afternoon in Southeast D.C.

It occurred in the 4700 block of Benning Road Southeast — not far from Fletcher-Johnson and KIPP DC middle schools — around 3:15 p.m.

“Upon [responding officers’] arrival, they located a teenager suffering from gunshot wound,” said

D.C. police Cmdr. Durriyyah Habeebullah. “He was taken to an area hospital, where he’s being treated.”

Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099, or text an anonymous tip to 50411.

Shooting in the 4700 block of Benning Road SE. Lookout for a black van/ (3) B/M’s 17 to 22 years of age (1) wearing a B/K coat (2) wearing a colorful Jacket — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 22, 2019

Below is a map with the approximate location of the shooting.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty and Madeleine Simon contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.