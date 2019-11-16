State-of-the-art health care facility coming to Southeast DC

D.C. leaders are hoping a new health care center will give residents in Southeast more access to needed services.

Whitman-Walker Health has signed a lease to bring a new 116,000 square-foot facility to the St. Elizabeths East Campus.

The facility will provide services like dental, primary, behavioral and substance misuse treatment care for residents in Congress Heights in Ward 8. It will also include a ground-floor pharmacy, office space for faculty and a new home for Whitman-Walker’s Youth Services.

The goal is to expand on services already being provided at the nonprofit’s Max Robinson Center in Southeast by tripling the number of patients seen annually to 15,000.

Whitman-Walker will be the first new tenant on the campus, which will also welcome The R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center, Gateway DC Pavilion and the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

The health care facility will be built on a vacant site that faces Alabama Avenue at Sycamore Drive, SE near the Congress Heights Metro station.

During the announcement of the new facility, Mayor Muriel Bowser said the project marks a milestone in the redevelopment of the St. Elizabeths Campus.

“This new, state-of-the-art health care facility will help us ensure that Washingtonians in every corner of DC can access the services they need, right in their communities,” she added.

The new health care center is expected to be completed in 2023.

