8 people displaced after apartment fire in Northwest DC

An apartment fire in Northwest D.C. left eight people displaced, including two children, early Sunday morning.

D.C. Fire and EMS first reported the fire in the first floor apartment of a two-story building building around 3 a.m. Sunday, on the 400 block of Missouri Ave. NW.

A short time later, they reported that the fire had been knocked down with no reported injuries.

The American Red Cross of the National Capitol Region was requested to help with six adults and two children who had been displaced as a result of the fire.

Investigators were still working to determine the cause of the blaze on Sunday morning.

