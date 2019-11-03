3 teens wounded in 2 separate shootings in Northeast DC

Three teens were sent to the hospital following two separate shootings in Northeast D.C.

Three teens were sent to the hospital following two separate shootings in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening.

The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. at East Capitol and 49th streets, and sent one teenage boy to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are looking for a blue van they believe was involved in that shooting.

The second shooting happened around 8 p.m. at 6th and I streets, and left two teenagers with serious injuries. Both are expected to survive.

No suspects have been arrested in either incident.

