3 teens wounded in 2 separate shootings in Northeast DC

Three teens were sent to the hospital following two separate shootings in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening.
The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. at East Capitol and 49th streets, and sent one teenage boy to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police are looking for a blue van they believe was involved in that shooting.
The second shooting happened around 8 p.m. at 6th and I streets, and left two teenagers with serious injuries. Both are expected to survive.
No suspects have been arrested in either incident.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.