2 shot by off-duty DC police officer in Southeast

A man and a teenager were hospitalized after being shot by an off-duty D.C. police officer Friday evening.

D.C. police Sixth District Cmdr. Durriyyah Habeebullah said the officer was working part-time as a security guard for an apartment building in the 300 block of Anacostia Road SE at the time of the shooting.

Habeebullah said the officer “came across a group of males, one armed with a handgun. He discharged his weapon and as a result, an adult male as well as a teen were shot.”

The man and the teen were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A news release from D.C. police said that the officer feared for his safety. The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

