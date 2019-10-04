‘Tis the season: When to get National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony tickets

This year's National Christmas Tree lighting will take place Dec. 5, the National Park Service announced Friday.

There’s barely a chill in the air and Halloween is still weeks away, but if you already have a few Christmas tunes jingling around your head, here’s some news to fill you with early holiday cheer.

The park service also announced the dates when the lottery for free tickets will open.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 15 until 10 a.m. on Oct. 21, you can enter the lottery to score free tickets to the annual event.

You can enter the lottery online. You can also enter the lottery over the phone at 877-444-6777.

If you win tickets through the lottery, you’ll be notified on Nov. 4, the park service said.

The annual tree lighting ceremony, which typically features live musical performances and a festive crowd of revelers, is held across from the White House on the Ellipse at the President’s Park.

President Calvin Coolidge celebrated the first National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in 1923.

