National Park Service wants your feedback on Georgetown Canal plan

The National Park Service wants to revitalize the C&O Canal in Georgetown, and they’re asking for the public’s input about a plan.

There are two alternatives, according to the NPS: taking no action or alternatives.

In a news release, the Park Service described the alternatives as “largely informed by the public feedback received through previous comment periods.”

The alternatives include repair and rehabilitation projects to address deferred maintenance and boosted preservation efforts of a 1-mile section of the C&O that runs through the historic D.C. neighborhood. The alternative plan also includes improvements to “enhance education, interpretation and visitor experiences for those who live, work and visit the park in Georgetown.”

A public meeting has been planned for Nov. 7 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Canal Overlook Room on the far west side of Georgetown Park at 3276 M Street NW.

Those interested can submit comments on the NPS’ environmental assessment until Nov. 16 though the NPS’ Planning, Environmental and Public Comments website or via snail mail to:

Superintendent

C&O Canal National Historical Park Headquarters Office

Attention: Georgetown Canal Plan

1850 Dual Highway, Suite 100

Hagerstown, MD 21740

The NPS is working in partnership with Georgetown Heritage on the plan.

The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal, usually abbreviated to C&O Canal, operated from 1831 to 1924. It runs for 184.5 miles along the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., to Cumberland, Maryland. It’s primary purpose was moving coal from the Allegheny Mountains, part of the vast Appalachian Mountain Range.

