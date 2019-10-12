Home » Washington, DC News » Kanye West surprises Howard…

Kanye West surprises Howard University with ‘Sunday Service’ during homecoming

Zeke Hartner

October 12, 2019, 1:45 PM

Kanye West surprised Howard University students on Saturday during their homecoming events with a live performance of his traveling Sunday Service.

Around 8 a.m. Saturday on the Howard quad, Kanye and his team of musicians and dancers began their surprise performance.

West has toured the country hosting Christian pop-up performances, billed as “Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience.”

While the services are primarily focused on Christianity and music, West did not shy away from taking on issues affecting the African American community and touched on his own controversial moments throughout the last year.

R&B singer Tony Williams presided over the service, which included a choir, drummers and brass players.

On Friday night, George Washington University announced a surprise “Kanye West Experience” set for 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for that show sold out almost immediately.

See a stream of the full Sunday Service at Howard University below.

