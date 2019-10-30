Hundreds without power near Dupont Circle

More than 400 Pepco customers near Dupont Circle are without power Wednesday morning.
Most of those affected are near M Street and 17th Street Northwest.
It’s not clear what caused the outage, but D.C. Fire and EMS reports when it got on the scene around 5 a.m., it found smoke coming from as many as two manholes. The fire department contained the scene. No injuries were reported.
#DCsBravest arrived on the scene / 17th and P just after before 5:00a.m. to discover smoke coming from as many as two manholes. Conditions contained and scene quickly handed over to @PepcoConnect – no injuries reported – all of our units have returned to service. https://t.co/axWWsChMM2
— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 30, 2019
Pepco said it expects everyone’s power to be restored by 9 a.m.
See a map of area power outages.
