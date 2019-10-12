DC’s transportation plans for the Nationals’ playoff run

D.C. has plans to make fans' travel to and from Nationals games a little bit smoother during the team's playoff run.

First and foremost is Metro. The transit system made a commitment to stay open late during all remaining playoff games.

The Nationals will play games 3 and 4, with a potential for a game 5, at Nationals Park.

Metro announced that the Navy Yard-Ballpark Station will open 20 minutes after the end of each game. That station will be the only one that riders can enter past normal operating hours. All others will be exit only.

Riders who need to transfer to other lines should do so at L’Enfant Plaza for the Yellow, Blue, Orange or Silver lines, and at Gallery Place for the Red Line.

Normal stadium event zone parking rules will be in effect for all playoff games. The city has asked that drivers use local parking garages rather than parking on neighborhood streets.

Ride-share users will be picked up on K Street SE and L Street SE, instead of M Street SE.

Capital Bikeshare will have a corral at the N Street and First Street station next to the stadium. Bikes can be checked in two hours before the game and will be available 30 minutes afterward.

Nats Park also offers a free bike valet in Garage C at the corner of First and N streets SE. The valet will check in bikes two hours before the game begins and will close an hour after the last out.

Street closures

The following streets will be closed for each game for three to five hours before the game and up to 1 1/2 hours after the game ends:

N Street SE from First to Van streets SE

Half Street SE from M to N streets SE

Other traffic restrictions to note:

Left turns will be restricted at several intersections along M Street SE, and no turns will be permitted at the intersection of South Capitol Street and M Street.

Traffic on M Street will be directed east or west to reach the 11th Street Bridge or Interstate 395 on ramps, respectively; South Capitol Street traffic will be directed north to reach I-395 or south across the Frederick Douglass Bridge (South Capitol Street Bridge) to Interstate 295 or the Suitland Parkway.

