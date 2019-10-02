DC’s Newseum to close at end of 2019

The Newseum near the National Mall is closing its doors at the end of the year, the museum announced this week.

After more than 11 years and nearly 10 million visitors, the Newseum is closing its doors at the end of the year, the museum announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the Newseum said that due to yearslong financial issues, continuing to operate at 555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW — near the National Mall — “has proven unsustainable.”

Earlier this year, it announced an agreement to sell the building to Johns Hopkins University, which intends to anchor the building with its School of Advanced International Studies.

The museum’s creator and primary funder, The Freedom Forum, “remains committed to continuing its mission to champion the five freedoms of the First Amendment and to increase public awareness about the importance of a free and fair press,” museum officials said in a statement.

“These educational efforts are needed now more than ever and that critical work will continue online and through public programs in Washington, D.C., and around the country.”

The news led two visitors, Gale and Leslie, to make an effort to experience it before it closes.

“We came a day early, and I wanted to come see it,” said Gale as she glanced over the Newseum’s outdoor display of newspaper front pages. Visiting on a business trip from Chicago, she said a friend recommended making the time to visit it: “He told us that we shouldn’t miss coming here, ’cause it won’t be here anymore.”

Gale said she’s hopeful the museum will leave a lasting impression on all who visit, well after its doors close. “I’m very sad about it’s closing,” she said.

Visitors are still welcome before the Dec. 31 closing date. A 15% discount is available for purchasing tickets online.

See a slideshow of The Newseum through the years below.

WTOP’s Jack Pointer and Melissa Howell contributed to this report.

