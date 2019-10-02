DC’s Newseum to close at end of 2019

October 2, 2019

FILE - This March 30, 2009 file photo shows the Newseum in Washington. The founder and main funder of the Newseum, a Washington museum devoted to journalism and the First Amendment, announced Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, that they have reached a deal to sell the sleek steel-and-glass property on a prime stretch of real estate in the nation’s capital. The Freedom Forum said Johns Hopkins University will buy its museum building on Pennsylvania Avenue between Congress and the White House for $372.5 million. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Teta Alim

October 2, 2019, 12:58 PM

After more than 11 years and nearly 10 million visitors, the Newseum is closing its doors at the end of the year, the museum announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the Newseum said that due to yearslong financial issues, continuing to operate at 555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW — near the National Mall — “has proven unsustainable.”

Earlier this year, it announced an agreement to sell the building to Johns Hopkins University, which intends to anchor the building with its School of Advanced International Studies.

The museum’s creator and primary funder, The Freedom Forum, “remains committed to continuing its mission to champion the five freedoms of the First Amendment and to increase public awareness about the importance of a free and fair press,” museum officials said in a statement.

“These educational efforts are needed now more than ever and that critical work will continue online and through public programs in Washington, D.C., and around the country.”

The news led two visitors, Gale and Leslie, to make an effort to experience it before it closes.

“We came a day early, and I wanted to come see it,” said Gale as she glanced over the Newseum’s outdoor display of newspaper front pages. Visiting on a business trip from Chicago, she said a friend recommended making the time to visit it: “He told us that we shouldn’t miss coming here, ’cause it won’t be here anymore.”

Gale said she’s hopeful the museum will leave a lasting impression on all who visit, well after its doors close. “I’m very sad about it’s closing,” she said.

Visitors are still welcome before the Dec. 31 closing date. A 15% discount is available for purchasing tickets online.

See a slideshow of The Newseum through the years below.

watergate1.JPG
Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, the Washington Post reporters who broke the story of Watergate, stand on the red carpet at the Newseum in this 2014 file photo. (WTOP/Michelle Basch, file)
hebdo cover newseum
The Newseum displays the controversial Charlie Hebdo cover in this 2015 file photo. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli, file)
Newspaper front pages from around the nation are on display at the Newseum Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Washington. Special counsel Robert Mueller closed his long and contentious Russia investigation with no new charges, ending the probe that has cast a dark shadow over Donald Trump's presidency. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Newspaper front pages from around the nation are on display at the Newseum Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Washington. Special counsel Robert Mueller closed his long and contentious Russia investigation with no new charges, ending the probe that has cast a dark shadow over Donald Trump’s presidency. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP/Alex Brandon)
newseum front pages
Passersby peruse the day’s newspaper front pages outside The Newseum Wednesday. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)
newseum front pages
Passersby peruse the day’s newspaper front pages outside The Newseum Wednesday. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)
newseum
After more than 11 years and nearly 10 million visitors, the Newseum will close on Dec. 31. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)
WTOP’s Jack Pointer and Melissa Howell contributed to this report.

