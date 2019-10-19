DC police seek assistance in locating man wanted for sexual assault of minor

Police in D.C. are requesting the public's assistance in finding a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in the District.

According to police, the girl was assaulted in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue, SE, on Oct. 12.

Police identified 30-year-old Rakim Davis as a suspect in their investigation. They have appealed to the public for help in locating the suspect.

Davis is said to be around 5’10”, weighing 170 pounds, with a dark complexion, brown eyes, a beard and tattoos on both hands.

He was last seen wearing a bleach-stained black hoodie, dark blue or black jeans and peach-colored Nike Foamposite sneakers.

Police also released surveillance footage of Davis to accompany their photo, though poor image quality made identifying the person in the video difficult.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts or the case as a whole is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099, or by sending a text tip to 50411.

