D.C.'s Health Department has confirmed the District's first vaping-related death.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 1,600 cases of vaping related illness had been reported as of Tuesday in one U.S. territory, in D.C. and in 49 states (Alaska was not counted).

The department on Thursday also reiterated the symptoms associated with vaping-related illness. Call your health care provider or the American Association of Poison Control Centers at 1-800-222-1222 if you feel like the following are connected with vaping.

Shortness of breath

Cough

Chest pain

Nausea

Diarrhea or vomiting

Unexplained weight loss

Fatigue

Abdominal pain

Fever

No single product or substance has been linked to these cases. The department urges residents to stop using vaping products like e-cigarettes, and warns that black market cannabis vape products “may pose the greatest risk.”

Vape devices and liquids will be accepted during Drug Take Back Day on Saturday. Learn more on the Take Back Day website.

