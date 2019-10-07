Home » Washington, DC News » DC apartment fire sends…

DC apartment fire sends man to hospital with critical injuries

Teddy Gelman

October 7, 2019, 10:57 AM

Firefighters responded to the two-story apartment building in the 500 block of 59th Street at around 8 a.m. Monday. The fire was contained to the first floor. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
Firefighters responded to the two-story apartment building in the 500 block of 59th Street at around 8 a.m. Monday. The fire was contained to the first floor. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
A dog was rescued from the flames and is expected to be OK but three cats died in the fire.
A dog was rescued from the flames and is expected to be OK but three cats died in the fire. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
(1/2)
Firefighters responded to the two-story apartment building in the 500 block of 59th Street at around 8 a.m. Monday. The fire was contained to the first floor. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
A dog was rescued from the flames and is expected to be OK but three cats died in the fire.

A man is in the hospital with critical injuries after an apartment caught fire in Northeast D.C. Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the two-story apartment building in the 500 block of 59th Street at around 8 a.m. Monday.

The man was pulled from the first floor of the building. The fire department said the fire was contained to that floor.

A D.C. police officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Another officer and a woman were treated at the scene.

In addition, a dog was rescued from the flames and is expected to be alright, but three cats died in the fire.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Washington, DC News
DC Fire and EMS incidents Northeast DC Teddy Gelman

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up