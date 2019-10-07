DC apartment fire sends man to hospital with critical injuries

A man is in the hospital with critical injuries after an apartment caught fire in Northeast D.C. Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the two-story apartment building in the 500 block of 59th Street at around 8 a.m. Monday.

The man was pulled from the first floor of the building. The fire department said the fire was contained to that floor.

A D.C. police officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Another officer and a woman were treated at the scene.

In addition, a dog was rescued from the flames and is expected to be alright, but three cats died in the fire.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.

