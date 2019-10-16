Home » Washington, DC News » Boy, man shot in…

Boy, man shot in Columbia Heights neighborhood of DC

Hallie Mellendorf

October 16, 2019, 12:59 AM

A man and a boy were injured in a double shooting in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of D.C. Tuesday night.

D.C. police said the shooting took place around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Meridian Place NW.

The man and the boy were both conscious and breathing, police said. The exact age of the boy is not yet known.

Police tweeted that they are looking for three suspects, all black males in a white Honda.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred:

