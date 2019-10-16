Boy, man shot in Columbia Heights neighborhood of DC

The man and the boy were both conscious and breathing, according to police. The exact age of the boy is not yet known.

A man and a boy were injured in a double shooting in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of D.C. Tuesday night.

D.C. police said the shooting took place around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Meridian Place NW.

The man and the boy were both conscious and breathing, police said. The exact age of the boy is not yet known.

Police tweeted that they are looking for three suspects, all black males in a white Honda.

Alert: Shooting at 2220 hrs in the 1300 block of Meridian Place NW. Lookout for 3 B/M’s in a white honda vehicle — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 16, 2019

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred:

