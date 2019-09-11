Volunteers take to National Mall to pack 1 million meals for seniors

In honor of Sept. 11, volunteers joined AARP on the National Mall to help seniors facing hunger.

The AARP launched its fifth annual Meal Pack Challenge and, in honor of Sept. 11, volunteers joined the organization on the National Mall on Wednesday to help seniors facing hunger.

One million meals will be packed and donated to the Capital Area Food Bank with delivery beginning immediately. Organizations, sororities and schools all came out to help.

“It’s the best tribute ever, to lift up our hands in service,” AARP President Lisa Marsh Ryerson said.

In the District, 19% of seniors face the threat of hunger, Ryerson added. In parts of Prince George’s County, that number jumps to over 40%.

Overall, 16% of all D.C. residents are at risk of hunger, statistics Ryerson said the Meal Pack Challenge event will help take on.

“By being ever more compassionate, good neighbors and looking out for our older neighbors, we can make a real lasting difference,” she said.

The volunteer event lasts until 4 p.m., but people can check out all the AARP volunteer programs and other ways to give back on AARP’s website.

