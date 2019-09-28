Man killed in Southeast DC stabbing

Around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, D.C. police responded to the 2800 block of Jasper Street Southeast for the report of a stabbing.

A man has died after he was stabbed early Saturday in Southeast D.C., not far from the Maryland border, police said.

Around 2:15 a.m., D.C. police responded to the 2800 block of Jasper Street Southeast for the report of a stabbing. There, they found a man with a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police have identified the man as Anthony Hardy, 52, of Southeast D.C.

Anyone with information about this case can call police at (202) 727-9099, or text your tip to 50411.

Below is a map of the area where police responded to the stabbing.

