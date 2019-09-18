Man fleeing traffic stop exchanges gunfire with DC police

A man fleeing a traffic stop in Southeast D.C. exchanged gunfire with police officers early Wednesday morning, but no one was injured, the department says. It's the third shooting involving D.C. police officers just in the past week.

It’s the third shooting involving D.C. police officers just in the past week.

The latest shooting took place after patrol officers tried to pull over 31-year-old John Raymond Hudson at about 2:16 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Suitland Parkway and Stanton Road in Southeast.

Police said Hudson fled from the officers in his vehicle, until he hit a curb in the 1500 block of Morris Road about half a mile away. That’s when police said Hudson got out of his vehicle and started running from police. During the foot chase, Hudson pulled out a handgun and exchanged gunfire with officers who were chasing him, according to authorities.

Hudson was arrested after he ran into a wooded area and encountered another officer, who also fired his weapon, police said.

Neither Hudson nor any of the officers were injured by gunfire, police said.

Following standard procedure, the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. The officers’ body-worn cameras were activated at the time of the shooting, and the department is now reviewing the footage. The Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating the shooting.

Hudson has been charged with assault on a police officers, assault with a dangerous weapons, carrying a pistol without a license and possession of large capacity ammunition feeding device, which usually refers to a magazine.

Police said they recovered the gun from the scene.

Earlier this week, a man suspected of shooting and killing his brother inside a Southeast D.C. apartment was fatally shot by D.C. officers.

In the exchange of gunfire with 53-year-old Eric Carter, a D.C. police officer was also shot and injured. His injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

Last week, 32-year-old Dennis Byrd, was injured in a shootout with officers that began after police said they were called to the 5100 block of F Street in Southeast D.C. and encountered Byrd erratically firing a handgun.

