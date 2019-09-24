Former Va. Gov. McAuliffe’s car stolen in downtown DC

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe returned from lunch on Monday to an unfortunate surprise: His car was missing, and it wasn't a case of a forgetful parking job.

McAuliffe had parked his Ford Explorer early Monday afternoon in the 900 block of 6th Street, NW, according to The Washington Post.

He returned an hour later to find it had vanished in broad daylight.

It didn’t take long for police to locate his Explorer, sitting less than a mile away on K Street, west of North Capital Street. His car was unoccupied, and it remains unclear who took it and why.

On Twitter, McAuliffe said later thanked police for getting “right on it” and recovering the car immediately. “Thank you for a job well done,” he wrote.

Thank you to the DC Police. Quite a day. Went in for lunch…came out and car was stolen. @DCPoliceDept was right on it. Car recovered immediately. Thank you for a job well done. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) September 24, 2019

McAuliffe’s spokesman Jake Rubenstein told The Post he was disappointed that the person who took the car didn’t grab a few copies of McAuliffe’s new book, “Beyond Charlottesville: Taking a Stand Against Nationalism.” The former Virginia governor had been on his way to a party related to the book.

