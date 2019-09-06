Sandwich bandit: DC Police seek man who broke into Subway, made himself a sandwich

Surveillance cameras inside the Subway captured what appears to be a young, white male enter the building after hours and attempt to build himself a sandwich.

D.C. police are on the lookout for a sandwich bandit. They say a man broke into a Subway restaurant in the middle of the night, made himself a sandwich and then made off with the stolen sub.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at a Subway on the 1700 block of G Street NW.

Surveillance cameras inside the shop captured what appears to be a young, white male enter the building after hours.

The suspect climbed over the counter, took bread out of the warmer and appeared to attempt to make himself a sandwich. He can also be seen grabbing a package of chips off the shelf.

Police said the sandwich ended up being a foot-long chicken sandwich that was worth $8.49. He did not take any money.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has knowledge of this incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the Department’s tip line at 50411.

Crime Solvers offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for a crime committed in D.C.

Below is a map of where the burglary occurred:

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.