19-year-old dead in DC after late night NE shooting

A D.C. man is dead after an overnight shooting in the District on Saturday.

A D.C. man is dead after an overnight shooting in the District on Saturday.

D.C. police said officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 3600 block of Jay Street, Northeast just before 10:30 p.m.

First responders found 19-year-old DeAndre Person, of Northeast, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Person was transported to a nearby hospital, but lifesaving efforts failed and he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to contact them at 202-727-9099 or text their tip line anonymously at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.