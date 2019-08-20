VIDEO: Police seek suspect in sexual abuse offenses in Southeast DC

A person is accused of several sexual abuse offenses that happened over a period of five hours in Southeast D.C.
D.C. police are looking for a person caught on video in connection to three incidents of alleged unwanted sexual contact that happened Monday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the 1200 block of New Jersey Avenue, the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue and the 100 block of O Street.
In all three reports, the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with a victim and then fled the scene, police said.
Anyone who can identify the person below should contact police at 202-727-9099.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.