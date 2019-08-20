Home » Washington, DC News » VIDEO: Police seek suspect…

VIDEO: Police seek suspect in sexual abuse offenses in Southeast DC

Abigail Constantino

August 20, 2019, 6:30 PM

A person is accused of several sexual abuse offenses that happened over a period of five hours in Southeast D.C.

D.C. police are looking for a person caught on video in connection to three incidents of alleged unwanted sexual contact that happened Monday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the 1200 block of New Jersey Avenue, the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue and the 100 block of O Street.

In all three reports, the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with a victim and then fled the scene, police said.

Anyone who can identify the person below should contact police at 202-727-9099.

