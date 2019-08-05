US Park Police identify 2 men struck, killed in downtown DC park

The two men who were killed last month after an SUV plowed through a downtown D.C. park and struck them have been identified, U.S. Park Police said.

Thomas Dwight Spriggs, 42, and Jesus Antonio Llanes-Datil, 63, died at the scene. They do not appear to have fixed addresses, and park police said efforts were made to contact their next of kin.

The SUV crashed into James Monroe Park in the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest around 11:30 p.m. on July 10, park police said.

“It does appear that speed was a factor,” park police Sgt. Eduardo Delgado told WTOP in July. “The vehicle also did strike some trees.”

The driver did not have injuries that were life-threatening.

Officials are awaiting toxicology results.

James Monroe Park is a small area of green space in a busy neighborhood near the Farragut West Metro station and just a few blocks from the White House.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli contributed to this report.

