Northwest DC man dies in Columbia Heights car crash

The driver of a 2011 Infiniti M37X lost control and crashed into a gate/guard booth in the parking lot of Carlos Rosario International PCS, police said.

A 39-year-old man died early Sunday morning after the car he was traveling in hit a gate/guard booth in D.C.’s Columbia Heights neighborhood, police said.

D.C. police said that at around 4:30 a.m., a 2011 Infiniti M37X was traveling eastbound, at a high rate of speed in the 1200 block of Harvard Street NW.

The driver of the sedan then lost control and crashed into a gate/guard booth in the parking lot of the Carlos Rosario International Public Charter School, according to authorities.

The front passenger of the Infiniti, 39-year-old Nelson Orellana of Northwest, died at the scene, police said. The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

D.C. police is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 202-727-9099.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.

