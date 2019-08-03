No charges for man accused of filming minor in Nats Park bathroom

Federal prosecutors will not pursue voyeurism charges against a man arrested for unlawfully recording a child in a Nationals Park bathroom.

41-year-old Jeffery Douglass Kaliel was arrested shortly after the incident early Wednesday afternoon, around the time the Nats were playing the Atlanta Braves.

D.C. police responded and took Kaliel into custody. A phone was seized, WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington reported.

The U.S. attorney’s office has since decided it will not bring charges against Kaliel.

“There are times when we have limited evidence against a defendant, and may conclude that we do not have enough evidence to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Kadia Koroma, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, told WTOP in an email.

Koroma added that this does not mean that charges cannot brought against an individual at a later time or that a case has been closed.

