Man killed in fatal stabbing on Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge

A suspect has been arrested Thursday in connection to a fatal stabbing on the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, also known as the South Capitol Street Bridge, police said.

D.C. police Chief Pete Newsham said during a news conference that it appears the stabbing happened in the pedestrian walkway of the bridge.

The victim was 62-year-old Robert Bolich, who police believe was one of the inspectors working on the bridge. Newsham said it does not appear that the suspect was another employee.

Police arrived on the bridge on a report of an aggravated assault. They found the man with multiple stab wounds, and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Newsham said they do not yet know what happened between the victim and suspect, or what the motive was.

The outbound lanes of the bridge were closed for several hours as police investigated. All lanes were reopened just before 6 p.m.

